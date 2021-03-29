A Preview Of AngioDynamics's Earnings

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 30. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering AngioDynamics have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of $0.02 on revenue of $68.95 million. In the same quarter last year, AngioDynamics reported earnings per share of $0.01 on revenue of $69.78 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 300.0% decrease in the company's earnings. Revenue would be down 1.19% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q2 2021 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 EPS Estimate -0.02 -0.07 -0.06 -0.03 EPS Actual 0.01 0.02 -0.06 0.01 Revenue Estimate 67.35 M 65.10 M 64.30 M 68.55 M Revenue Actual 72.77 M 70.22 M 58.33 M 69.78 M

Stock Performance

Shares of AngioDynamics were trading at $21.12 as of March 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 101.25%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. AngioDynamics is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.