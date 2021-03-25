 Skip to main content

Recap: Oxford Industries Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 4:32pm   Comments
Shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 88.07% year over year to $0.13, which missed the estimate of $0.21.

Revenue of $221,367,000 decreased by 25.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $217,010,000.

Outlook

Oxford Industries hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Oxford Industries hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 25, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143931

Price Action

52-week high: $94.72

Company's 52-week low was at $30.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 43.60%

Company Description

Oxford Industries Inc is an apparel manufacturing company that designs, sources, markets and distributes products under the brand name called Tommy Bahama, and Lilly Pulitzer. Tommy Bahama designs, sources, markets and distributes men's and women's sportswear and related products. Lilly Pulitzer designs, sources, markets and distributes upscale collections of women's and girl's dresses, sportswear and related products. The company generates a majority of its revenue from the Tommy Bahama division.

 

