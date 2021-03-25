 Skip to main content

BIO-key International: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 8:10am   Comments
Shares of BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) rose 7.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were unchanged 0.00% over the past year to ($0.18), which missed the estimate of ($0.16).

Revenue of $1,064,000 higher by 98.95% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,350,000.

Outlook

BIO-key sees FY21 sales of $8 million-$12 million.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 25, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=H795VkFj

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $5.17

52-week low: $0.37

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.16%

Company Profile

BIO-key International Inc a fingerprint biometric technology company. It develops and markets advanced fingerprint biometric identification and identity verification technologies, as well as related identity management and credentialing hardware and software solutions. The company is organized into one principal operating segment - Biometric Products. Its product portfolio comprises SideSwipe, SideTouch, EcoID, Web-key, and ID director. The company generates its revenue in the form of License fees and others.

 

