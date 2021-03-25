 Skip to main content

PFSweb: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 25, 2021 7:59am   Comments
Shares of PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) fell 4.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 46.67% year over year to $0.08, which missed the estimate of $0.15.

Revenue of $106,287,000 up by 24.50% year over year, which beat the estimate of $94,960,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

PFSweb hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 25, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hkq5my3q

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $9.89

52-week low: $1.90

Price action over last quarter: down 3.16%

Company Description

PFSweb Inc is a commerce services company. The company operates through two business segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The LiveArea Professional Services segment provides services to support or improve the digital shopping experience of shopping online, such as strategic commerce consulting, design and digital marketing services and technology services. The PFS Operations segment provides services to support or improve the physical, post-click experience, such as logistics and fulfillment, customer care and order to cash services including distributed order orchestration and payment services. It offers services on an a la carte basis or as a complete end-to-end solution.

 

