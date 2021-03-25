Recap: Vascular Biogenics Q4 Earnings

Shares of Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) rose 8.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 6.25% over the past year to ($0.15), which missed the estimate of ($0.14).

Revenue of $205,000 higher by 62.70% year over year, which missed the estimate of $220,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 25, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/9cahpyse

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $3.17

Company's 52-week low was at $1.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 72.95%

Company Description

Vascular Biogenics Ltd is an Israel-based clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class treatments for cancer. The lead product candidate of the company is VB-111 which is a gene-based biologic which is being developed for solid tumor indications for recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. The company is also engaged in conducting a program targeting anti-inflammatory diseases, based on the use of Lecinoxoid platform technology. The product brands of the company include VTS, Vascular Targeting Systems, Vbl, Vascular Biogenics And Vascular Therapeutics.