Shoe Carnival: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 116.67% year over year to $0.52, which beat the estimate of $0.51.

Revenue of $253,897,000 up by 5.85% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $253,900,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Shoe Carnival hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 24, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.shoecarnival.com%2F&eventid=2947855&sessionid=1&key=40522358A82C5D0CA7D28627CD40D1AF®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $58.35

Company's 52-week low was at $14.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 47.78%

Company Profile

Shoe Carnival Inc is a footwear retailer with hundreds of stores in the United States. It offers moderately priced, name-brand dress, casual, and athletic footwear for men, women, and children. Its average store has more than 27,000 pairs of shoes. The company promotes a shopping experience that includes contests, games, and a person on a stage with a microphone to announce limited-time specials. To enable its value-pricing strategy, Shoe Carnival minimizes staffing needs by housing all merchandise on the selling floor and leases store locations in open-air shopping centers. The company buys its merchandise from hundreds of vendors, with Nike and Skechers accounting for a substantial portion of total company sales. All merchandise goes through the company's distribution center in Indiana.