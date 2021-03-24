Recap: Charah Solns Q4 Earnings

Shares of Charah Solns (NYSE:CHRA) decreased after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 32.08% year over year to ($0.36), which missed the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $65,680,000 decreased by 56.08% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $113,300,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $5.75

52-week low: $1.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 38.99%

Company Description

Charah Solutions Inc provides environmental and maintenance services to the power generation industry. It provides on-site essential services that enable customers to continue its operations and provide necessary electric power to communities nationwide. The company provides services through two segments. The Environmental Solutions segment includes remediation and compliance services, as well as byproduct sales; and Maintenance and Technical Services segment, which is the key revenue driver, comprises of fossil services and nuclear services.