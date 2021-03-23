Bionano Genomics: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 82.61% year over year to ($0.04), which beat the estimate of ($0.05).

Revenue of $3,990,000 up by 43.06% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $3,500,000.

Guidance

Bionano Genomics hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 23, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1438152&tp_key=1a103232b0

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $15.69

52-week low: $0.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 1580.17%

Company Overview

Bionano Genomics Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company in the genome analysis space. It is engaged in the development and marketing of the Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline the study of changes in chromosomes.