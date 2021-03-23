Barings BDC: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 26.67% year over year to $0.19, which beat the estimate of $0.17.

Revenue of $19,883,000 up by 8.04% year over year, which beat the estimate of $17,780,000.

Looking Ahead

Barings BDC hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Barings BDC hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Technicals

52-week high: $10.30

Company's 52-week low was at $5.45

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.96%

Company Profile

Barings BDC Inc is a US-based specialty finance company. Its core business is to provide customized finance to lower middle-market companies primarily in the United States. The company's investment objective is to seek attractive returns by generating current income from debt investments and capital appreciation from equity related investments. It invests in high yield subordinated debt securities secured by second lien security interests in portfolio company assets, coupled with equity instruments of privately held companies as well as in senior secured debt which is restricted to a certain limit. It generates most of its revenues in the form of interest income, primarily from investments in debt securities, and loan origination.