aTyr Pharma: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 23, 2021 4:46pm   Comments
Shares of aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 69.48% over the past year to ($0.47), which beat the estimate of ($0.82).

Revenue of $2,053,000 higher by 1325.69% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $130,000.

Looking Ahead

aTyr Pharma hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 23, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rpx2ex5c

Price Action

52-week high: $8.33

52-week low: $2.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 72.19%

Company Profile

aTyr Pharma Inc is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its focus is on the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. It's lead clinical product candidate, ATYR1923, is a selective modulator of Neuropilin-2 (NRP2) that downregulates both the innate and adaptive immune responses in inflammatory disease states. It is developing ATYR1923 as a potential disease-modifying therapy for patients with interstitial lung diseases (ILDs), a group of rare immune-mediated disorders that cause progressive fibrosis of the lung interstitium and remain a high unmet medical need.

 

