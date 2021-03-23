Steelcase: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 84.62% year over year to $0.06, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $677,100,000 declined by 28.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $650,400,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 EPS expected to be between ($0.34) and ($0.27).

Q1 revenue expected to be between $540,000,000 and $570,000,000.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $16.84

52-week low: $7.95

Price action over last quarter: Up 4.56%

Company Profile

Steelcase Inc is a furniture company primarily based in the United States and has operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Steelcase markets its products primarily through a network of independent and company-owned dealers. The company operates through the Americas segment, the EMEA segment and the Other category. The Americas segment offers architecture, furniture and technology products is marketed to corporate, government, healthcare, education and retail customers, EMEA segment provides furniture systems, storage and seating solutions.