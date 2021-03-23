Preview: Seanergy Maritime Earnings

Seanergy Maritime Hldgs (NASDAQ:SHIP) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 24. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts are expecting Seanergy Maritime Hldgs to report a loss of $0.02 per share. Revenue will likely be around $22.32 million, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, Seanergy Maritime Hldgs reported EPS of $0.12 on revenue of $27.77 million.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Wednesday, EPS would have fallen 116.67%. Sales would be down 19.62% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 EPS Estimate 0.12 -0.54 -0.27 EPS Actual -0.02 -0.65 -0.31 Revenue Estimate 19.94 M 13.94 M 23.13 M Revenue Actual 19.65 M 9.04 M 13.34 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Seanergy Maritime Hldgs have declined 57.91%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Seanergy Maritime Hldgs is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.