Iridex: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Iridex (NASDAQ:IRIX) decreased 0.4% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 90.91% year over year to ($0.01), which beat the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $12,304,000 higher by 4.61% year over year, which beat the estimate of $12,260,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Iridex hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 22, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/raqtikd9

Technicals

52-week high: $8.28

52-week low: $1.22

Price action over last quarter: Up 276.41%

Company Overview

IRIDEX Corp is involved in the business of developing, manufacturing and marketing laser-based medical systems, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation for ophthalmology. Its products include lasers, laser delivery devices, glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary and ENT products. The firm also powers its products with its proprietary Micropulse technology. The company operates in only one reportable segment that is ophthalmology. The geographical segments of the company include the United States, Europe, the Americas, excluding the U.S and Asia/Pacific.