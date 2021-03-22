Earnings Preview: Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 23. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Bionano Genomics EPS will likely be near $0.05 while revenue will be around $3.50 million, according to analysts. Bionano Genomics EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.23. Revenue was $2.79 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, earnings would be up 78.26%. Revenue would be up 25.49% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.05 -0.09 -0.21 -0.18 EPS Actual -0.08 -0.09 -0.30 -0.23 Revenue Estimate 2.07 M 860.00 K 1.70 M 4.42 M Revenue Actual 2.20 M 1.18 M 1.14 M 2.79 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Bionano Genomics were trading at $9.03 as of March 19. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 1826.15%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Bionano Genomics is scheduled to hold the call at 16:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.