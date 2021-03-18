Recap: Salarius Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 77.27% over the past year to ($0.10), which beat the estimate of ($0.11).

Revenue of $1,479,000 higher by 42.35% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,480,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 18, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/xbt3vxg9

Technicals

52-week high: $3.50

52-week low: $0.56

Price action over last quarter: Up 112.16%

Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biotechnology company developing targeted therapies to treat pediatric and other cancers, including advanced solid tumors. Its lead compound Seclidemstat is in clinical development for treating Ewing sarcoma.