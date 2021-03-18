Recap: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Q4 Earnings

Shares of Ollie's Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 31.08% year over year to $0.97, which beat the estimate of $0.85.

Revenue of $515,763,000 up by 22.09% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $488,370,000.

Outlook

Ollie's Bargain Outlet hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 18, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/5ha9kpxk

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $123.52

Company's 52-week low was at $28.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 13.24%

Company Description

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc is a retailer of brand name merchandise at drastically reduced prices. It offers customers a selection of brand name products, including housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, toys, and hardware. It operates stores across the Eastern half of the United States. Its differentiated go-to-market strategy is characterized by a unique, fun and engaging treasure hunt shopping experience, compelling customer value proposition and witty, humorous in-store signage and advertising campaigns. These attributes have driven rapid growth and strong and consistent store performance for the company.