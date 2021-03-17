Semtech: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 27.50% over the past year to $0.51, which beat the estimate of $0.48.

Revenue of $164,673,000 higher by 19.33% year over year, which beat the estimate of $158,290,000.

Looking Ahead

Q1 EPS expected between $0.49 and $0.55.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $164,000,000 and $172,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 17, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcast-eqs.com/register/Semtechcorp20210317/en

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $83.94

Company's 52-week low was at $26.03

Price action over last quarter: Up 5.32%

Company Overview

Semtech Corp provides analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products to original equipment manufacturers and distributors. These products are found in enterprise computing, communications, high-end consumer, industrial, and other end markets. The firm's products are organized into three groups: signal integrity, which includes broadcast video products; protection, which includes products to protect electronic systems from voltage spikes; and wireless and sensing, which includes radio frequency products. A majority of the firm's revenue is generated in Asia-Pacific, with the rest coming from Europe and North America.