Recap: Corbus Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 15, 2021 8:26am   Comments
Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) moved higher by 5.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 75.61% year over year to ($0.10), which beat the estimate of ($0.25).

Revenue of $658,204 declined by 74.43% year over year, which missed the estimate of $1,490,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 15, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/crbp/mediaframe/43658/indexl.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $9.78

52-week low: $0.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 100.82%

Company Overview

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc is a Phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes. Lenabasum is currently being evaluated in systemic sclerosis, cystic fibrosis, dermatomyositis, and systemic lupus erythematosus.

 

