Intertape Polymer Group Earnings Preview

Intertape Polymer Group (OTC:ITPOF) unveils its next round of earnings this Friday, March 12. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for the earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Intertape Polymer Group EPS is expected to be around $0.24, according to sell-side analysts. Sales will likely be near $242.80 million. In the same quarter last year, Intertape Polymer Group reported EPS of $0.23 on revenue of $291.49 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be up 4.35%. Sales would have fallen 16.7% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.24 0.16 0.24 0.24 EPS Actual 0.53 0.22 0.22 0.23 Revenue Estimate 242.80 M 267.02 M 242.80 M 242.80 M Revenue Actual 323.03 M 267.77 M 278.87 M 291.49 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Intertape Polymer Group were trading at $20.3875 as of March 10. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 192.34%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Intertape Polymer Group is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.