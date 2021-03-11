 Skip to main content

Recap: SecureWorks Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 11, 2021 7:14am   Comments
Shares of SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 100.00% over the past year to ($0.00), which missed the estimate of $0.01.

Revenue of $139,736,000 decreased by 1.58% year over year, which beat the estimate of $138,480,000.

Looking Ahead

SecureWorks sees Q1 adjusted EPS of $(0.04)-$(0.02) and sales of $134 million-$136 million.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 11, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ub5cr42f

Price Action

52-week high: $16.31

52-week low: $5.29

Price action over last quarter: Up 23.30%

Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp is a provider of intelligence-driven information security solutions exclusively focused on protecting its clients from cyber-attacks. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response. Its solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches, detect malicious activity in real time, prioritize and respond to security incidents, and predict emerging threats.

 

