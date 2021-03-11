Despegar.com: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP) decreased 1.7% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 2500.00% year over year to ($0.24), which beat the estimate of ($0.38).

Revenue of $53,246,000 declined by 63.44% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $34,390,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Despegar.com hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 11, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=&eventid=2947500&sessionid=1&key=D6BCCBFD9603379AA4599AEA0E0B8816®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $14.19

52-week low: $4.44

Price action over last quarter: Up 37.23%

Company Description

Despegar.com Corp is an online travel company in Latin America. Its product offering includes airline tickets, packages, hotels and other travel-related products, which enables consumers to find, compare, plan and purchase travel products easily through its marketplace. The company provides a technology platform for managing the distribution of products and access to users to the network of travel suppliers. It operates through two segments namely Air which consists of the sale of airline tickets; and Packages, Hotels, and Other Travel Products which consists of travel packages, as well as sales of hotel rooms, car rentals, bus tickets, cruise tickets, travel insurance and destination services.