Recap: Myers Industries Q4 Earnings

Shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) decreased 0.2% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 8.33% over the past year to $0.11, which missed the estimate of $0.16.

Revenue of $137,467,000 higher by 17.68% year over year, which beat the estimate of $128,830,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.90 and $1.05.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 11, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=http%3A%2F%2Finvestor.myersindustries.com%2F&eventid=2947406&sessionid=1&key=BA9CA20238327C391C3561991D4599CC®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $23.98

52-week low: $6.91

Price action over last quarter: Up 67.22%

Company Profile

Myers Industries Inc is a plastic manufacturer of returnable packaging, storage and safety products and specialty molding. It manufactures a range of polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: The Material Handling segment, which designs manufactures and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.