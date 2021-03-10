Recap: ChromaDex Q4 Earnings

Shares of ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 9.09% over the past year to ($0.10), which missed the estimate of ($0.09).

Revenue of $15,445,000 rose by 18.00% year over year, which beat the estimate of $15,360,000.

Guidance

ChromaDex Sees FY21 Sales Growth 'Steady' In Ecommerce Unit, Gross Margin Improvement To Be Slightly Better Than 60%

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 10, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com%2F&eventid=2947506&sessionid=1&key=BA28949A5DD50002B91BA32E315B1CC9®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $23.66

Company's 52-week low was at $2.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 127.37%

Company Description

ChromaDex Corp is a bioscience company dedicated to healthy aging. The ChromaDex team is engaged in research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+), levels of which decline with age. The company is the innovator behind NAD+ precursor nicotinamide riboside (NR), commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen. Nicotinamide riboside and other NAD+ precursors are protected by ChromaDex's patent portfolio. It delivers Niagen as the sole active ingredient in its consumer product namely, Tru Niagen which is available on Tru Niagen's website and through partnerships with retailers and distributors.