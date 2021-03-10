 Skip to main content

Recap: BioDelivery Sciences Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 8:31am
Shares of BioDelivery Sciences Intl (NASDAQ:BDSI) rose 6.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 66.67% year over year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.06.

Revenue of $42,167,000 rose by 33.28% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $38,720,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $170,000,000 and $180,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1424252&tp_key=cc62779967

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $5.45

52-week low: $2.85

Price action over last quarter: Up 29.46%

Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International Inc is a rapidly growing commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company dedicated to patients living with chronic pain. The company is utilizing its novel and proprietary BioErodible MucoAdhesive (BEMA) technology and other drug delivery technologies to develop and commercialize, either on its own or in partnership with third parties, new applications of therapies aimed at addressing important unmet medical needs. Its marketed products and those in development address serious and debilitating conditions such as chronic pain, breakthrough cancer pain, and opioid dependence.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

