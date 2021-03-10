 Skip to main content

Recap: International Money Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 10, 2021 7:25am   Comments
Shares of International Money (NASDAQ:IMXI) remained unaffected after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 50.00% year over year to $0.30, which beat the estimate of $0.22.

Revenue of $99,302,000 higher by 19.29% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $94,670,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $414,000,000 and $421,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 10, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/rn5ohfv5

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $18.69

Company's 52-week low was at $6.46

Price action over last quarter: down 2.42%

Company Overview

International Money Express Inc is a processor of money transfer services in the USA to Latin America corridor (LAC). The company offers services in approximately 50 states and Latin American countries. Computer and telephone-based options are available for convenient wire transfers. The company offers wire transfer, money order, and cash checking services, while the majority of the revenue is earned from wire transfer and money order fees.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

