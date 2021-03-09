Recap: H&R Block Q3 Earnings

Shares of H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 98.31% year over year to ($1.17), which beat the estimate of ($1.29).

Revenue of $308,227,000 decreased by 40.63% year over year, which missed the estimate of $373,450,000.

Looking Ahead

H&R Block hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

H&R Block hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 09, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/betd468f

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $20.98

Company's 52-week low was at $11.29

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.39%

Company Profile

H&R Block Inc provides income tax return preparation services, digital do-it-yourself tax solutions, and other services related to income tax preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company mainly prepares tax returns for customers within the United States through its company-owned offices, franchise locations, and online tax software. The vast majority of H&R Block's offices are located in the U.S. The company derives most of its total revenue from the U.S. assisted tax preparation fees. Revenue from franchise and product royalties and digital do-it-yourself tax solutions is also relatively significant.