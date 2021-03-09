Recap: Avid Technology Q4 Earnings

Shares of Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 17.86% over the past year to $0.33, which beat the estimate of $0.32.

Revenue of $104,301,000 declined by 10.32% year over year, which missed the estimate of $104,990,000.

Looking Ahead

Avid Technology Sees Q1 EPS $0.17-$0.24 Vs. $0.20 Est., Sales $88M-$94M Vs. $93.69M Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 09, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6o4aqrh3

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $24.47

Company's 52-week low was at $4.67

Price action over last quarter: Up 116.31%

Company Overview

Avid Technology Inc develops and sells software and hardware for digital media production and management. Its products are used in production, film studios, cable television stations, recording studios, and other agencies. The company has operations in the U.S.; the Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia-Pacific. Most of its revenue is split fairly evenly between the U.S. and EMEA. The company's products are organized into suites, including Artist Suite, which includes video editing and digital audio workstations; Media Suite, which provides newsroom management solutions; Studio Suite, which provides tools for on-air programming; and Storage Suite, which provides products for digital storage. It derives most of the revenue from video and audio products and services.