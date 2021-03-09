A Preview Of Commercial Vehicle Group's Earnings

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) releases its next round of earnings this Wednesday, March 10. Get the latest predictions in Benzinga's essential guide to the company's Q4 earnings report.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Commercial Vehicle Group will report earnings of $0.04 per share on revenue of $183.90 million. In the same quarter last year, Commercial Vehicle Group reported a loss per share of $0.15 on revenue of $189.49 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street consensus estimate for earnings would represent a 126.67% increase for the company. Sales would be down 2.95% from the year-ago period. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.07 -0.41 -0.16 0.19 EPS Actual 0.21 -0.24 0.02 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 164.73 M 124.73 M 191.61 M 214.20 M Revenue Actual 187.70 M 126.90 M 187.10 M 189.49 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group were trading at $9.75 as of March 08. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 226.16%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Commercial Vehicle Group is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.