Recap: Infrastructure and Energy Q4 Earnings

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy (NASDAQ:IEA) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 132.26% over the past year to ($0.10), which were in line with the estimate of ($0.10).

Revenue of $391,906,000 declined by 24.63% year over year, which beat the estimate of $385,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Infrastructure and Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

52-week high: $24.13

52-week low: $1.63

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.87%

Company Profile

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Inc is a United States-based diversified infrastructure construction company with specialized energy and heavy civil expertise throughout the United States. The company operates in two segments the Renewables segment and the Specialty Civil segment. The Renewables segment which is the majority revenue generator provides EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries throughout the United States. While Specialty Civil segment offers heavy civil construction, environmental remediation, and rail infrastructure services all over the United States.