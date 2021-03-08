National CineMedia: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 358.33% over the past year to ($0.62), which missed the estimate of ($0.18).

Revenue of $15,700,000 decreased by 89.33% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $12,470,000.

Looking Ahead

National CineMedia Says Will Not Provide Guidance For FY21

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 08, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.ncm.com/events

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $6.98

Company's 52-week low was at $1.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 130.05%

Company Description

National CineMedia Inc is a holding company that operates a digital in-theatre media network across North America. The company displays ads in movie theaters, online, and through mobile video. National CineMedia's most important operation is First Look, its prefeature programming that plays before a movie and related trailers start. The company also operates an online and mobile network in combination with movie theaters that includes movie content, trailers, showtimes, and other features.