Benefitfocus: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 200.00% over the past year to $0.18, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $76,230,000 decreased by 12.52% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $74,830,000.

Looking Ahead

Benefitfocus hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $254,000,000 and $260,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 08, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/domk6ad2

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $17.58

Company's 52-week low was at $6.09

Price action over last quarter: Up 41.27%

Company Overview

Benefitfocus Inc is a cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The firm's solutions support core benefit plans including healthcare, dental, life, and disability insurance. The firm has two segments, the employer segment and the carrier segment, each accounting for roughly half of the firm's revenue. Benefitfocus sells its solutions on a subscription basis, typically through annual contracts with employers, and multiyear contracts with insurance carriers. It generates all of its revenue in the United States.