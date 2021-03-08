A Preview Of DarioHealth's Earnings

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) releases its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 09. Here is Benzinga's essential guide to DarioHealth's Q4 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

DarioHealth's per-share loss will be near $0.81 on sales of $2.08 million, according to Wall Street analysts. In the same quarter last year, DarioHealth posted EPS of $0.15 on sales of $1.80 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Tuesday, quarterly profit would be down 440.0%. Sales would be up 15.68% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.68 -1.40 -0.75 -1.02 EPS Actual -0.71 -0.68 -1.57 -0.15 Revenue Estimate 1.95 M 1.55 M 1.75 M 2.05 M Revenue Actual 2.04 M 1.79 M 1.67 M 1.80 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares of DarioHealth are up 221.45%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. DarioHealth is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.