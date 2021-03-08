ANI Pharmaceuticals's Earnings: A Preview

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) announces its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 09. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Tuesday's Q4 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict ANI Pharmaceuticals will report earnings of $0.94 per share on revenue of $54.27 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $1.08. Revenue was $47.97 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to post earnings in line with the consensus estimate when it reports Tuesday, EPS would be down 12.96%. Revenue would be up 13.14% on a year-over-year basis. Here is how the company's EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.88 1 0.89 1.18 EPS Actual 0.97 0.69 1.04 1.08 Revenue Estimate 51.50 M 48.93 M 50.23 M 51.63 M Revenue Actual 52.98 M 48.47 M 49.77 M 47.97 M

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals have declined 24.98%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are probably a little upset going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. ANI Pharmaceuticals is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.