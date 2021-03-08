Team's Earnings: A Preview

Team (NYSE:TISI) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 09. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Team's Q4 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts covering Team have modeled for quarterly EPS loss of $0.1 on revenue of $231.74 million. In the same quarter last year, Team posted EPS of $0.08 on sales of $287.81 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 25.0%. Sales would be down 19.48% from the year-ago period. Here is how the Team's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.52 -0.52 0.02 EPS Actual -0.21 -0.33 -0.59 -0.08 Revenue Estimate 237.93 M 196.80 M 247.20 M 296.01 M Revenue Actual 219.09 M 189.30 M 236.84 M 287.81 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Team were trading at $11.59 as of March 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 14.49%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Team is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.