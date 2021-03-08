Earnings Preview for DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) unveils its next round of earnings this Tuesday, March 09. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for DXP Enterprises's Q4 earnings.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see DXP Enterprises reporting a loss of $0.18 per share on revenue of $230.00 million. DXP Enterprises reported a profit of $0.12 per share when it published results during the same quarter last year. Sales in that period totaled $295.47 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The analyst consensus estimate would represent a 250.0% decrease in the company's earnings. Sales would have fallen 22.16% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate -0.23 0.17 0.20 0.60 EPS Actual 0.16 0.12 0.31 0.12 Revenue Estimate 225.00 M 271.69 M 282.02 M 319.97 M Revenue Actual 220.19 M 251.40 M 300.98 M 295.47 M

Stock Performance

Shares of DXP Enterprises were trading at $32.25 as of March 05. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 96.94%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders are probably happy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. DXP Enterprises is scheduled to hold the call at 11:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.