Niu Technologies: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2021 7:03am   Comments
Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) fell 4.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% over the past year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.09.

Revenue of $102,987,000 up by 33.74% year over year, which beat the estimate of $95,240,000.

Outlook

Q1 revenue expected to be between $64,368,000 and $73,257,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Mar 08, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/n69rk3o5

Price Action

52-week high: $53.38

Company's 52-week low was at $6.08

Price action over last quarter: down 3.32%

Company Overview

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells high-performance smart e-scooters. The company has build the smart e-scooters based on advanced and innovative technologies, including smart technologies, powertrain, and battery technologies and automotive-inspired functionalities. It offers N, M, and U series e-scooters with various models or specifications under the NIU brand name. The Group's principal operations and geographic markets are mainly in the People's Republic of China.

 

