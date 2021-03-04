Alphatec Holdings: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Alphatec Holdings (NASDAQ:ATEC) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 50.00% year over year to ($0.27), which missed the estimate of ($0.21).

Revenue of $43,954,000 up by 35.86% year over year, which beat the estimate of $43,750,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $178,000,000 and $178,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.alphatecspine.com%2F&eventid=2998330&sessionid=1&key=8B89DA48ED05EFFBC3AB971743DB440C®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $17.20

Company's 52-week low was at $2.19

Price action over last quarter: Up 62.89%

Company Overview

Alphatec Holdings Inc is a medical technology company focused on the design, development, and advancement of products for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The firm's spine approach technologies include Posterior Cervical Fusion, Anterior Cervical Discectomy and Fusion, Lateral Interbody Fusion, and Posterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion among others.