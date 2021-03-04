 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Turtle Beach: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 5:25pm   Comments
Shares of Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 1.20% over the past year to $0.84, which beat the estimate of $0.78.

Revenue of $132,912,000 up by 30.61% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $131,380,000.

Guidance

Q1 EPS expected to be between $0.45 and $0.45.

Q1 revenue expected to be between $88,000,000 and $88,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/imb3m545

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $35.74

52-week low: $4.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.87%

Company Overview

Turtle Beach Corp is a gaming audio and accessory brand offering a broad selection of gaming headsets for Xbox, PlayStation, and Nintendo consoles, as well as for PC, Mac, and mobile/tablet devices. The company's portfolio includes gaming headsets, PC gaming headsets, PC gaming keyboards, PC gaming mice and other accessories which are distributed internationally in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and Asia sold at thousands of storefronts, including retailers such as Amazon, Argos, Best Buy, GAME, GameStop, EB Games, Media Markt, Saturn, Target and Walmart.

 

