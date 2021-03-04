Recap: Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Q4 Earnings

Shares of Silvercrest Asset Mgmt (NASDAQ:SAMG) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 0.00% over the past year to $0.31, which missed the estimate of $0.36.

Revenue of $28,415,000 rose by 2.07% year over year, which beat the estimate of $27,960,000.

Looking Ahead

Silvercrest Asset Mgmt hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $15.98

52-week low: $6.21

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.73%

Company Profile

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc functions in the financial domain in the United States. Aided by a wide range of investment capabilities, it caters to a ultra-high net worth individuals and institutional investors. The company advises clients on traditional investment strategies focused on equities, fixed income and cash, as well as non-traditional investment strategies, including hedge funds, private equity funds, real estate and commodities. Its suite of services includes financial planning; tax planning and preparation; partnership accounting and fund administration; consolidated wealth reporting; estate or trust agency, and art consultancy and management.