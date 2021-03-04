Recap: Anika Therapeutics Q4 Earnings

Shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 72.09% year over year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $32,688,000 rose by 9.79% year over year, which missed the estimate of $33,500,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Anika Therapeutics hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143334

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $47.48

Company's 52-week low was at $22.01

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.48%

Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics Inc is an orthopedic medicines company. It is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies. The company's product profile includes Orthobiologics, Dermal, Surgical and other of which Orthobiologics products generates maximum revenue to the company.