Recap: Qumu Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 4:48pm   Comments
Shares of Qumu (NASDAQ:QUMU) were flat after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 70.59% year over year to ($0.29), which missed the estimate of ($0.23).

Revenue of $6,881,000 higher by 10.48% year over year, which missed the estimate of $6,920,000.

Outlook

Qumu Sees FY21 Sales Growth At Least 20% Year Over Year

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ykijyg4j

Technicals

52-week high: $10.50

52-week low: $1.25

Price action over last quarter: Up 75.28%

Company Overview

Qumu Corp provides the software solutions to create, manage, secure, distribute and measure the success of live and on-demand video for enterprises. The Qumu platform enables global organizations to drive employee engagement, increase access to video, and modernize the workplace by providing a more efficient and effective way to share knowledge. The company markets its products to customers primarily in North America, Europe, and Asia.

 

