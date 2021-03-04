 Skip to main content

Recap: Opiant Pharmaceuticals Q4 Earnings

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2021 4:48pm   Comments
Shares of Opiant Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OPNT) were flat after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 180.00% over the past year to ($0.16), which missed the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $9,924,000 up by 29.39% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $9,200,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: http://public.viavid.com/player/index.php?id=143129

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $14.98

52-week low: $6.79

Price action over last quarter: Up 70.60%

Company Overview

Opiant Pharmaceuticals Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company operating in the US. It develops pharmacological treatments for substance use, addictive and eating disorders. The company has developed NARCAN, a Nasal Spray for treatment to reverse opioid overdoses. The company's pipeline includes medicines in development for Opioid Overdose Reversal (OOR), Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD), Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) and Acute Cannabinoid Overdose (ACO). The majority of the revenue is generated in the form of Royalty and licensing.

 

