Cooper Companies: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) fell 2.6% in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 17.84% year over year to $3.17, which beat the estimate of $2.78.

Revenue of $680,500,000 up by 5.31% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $660,670,000.

Guidance

Cooper Companies Sees FY21 Adj. EPS $12.90-$13.10, Sales $2.8B-$2.845B

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 04, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/cca2nmf2

Technicals

52-week high: $396.86

52-week low: $236.68

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.48%

Company Overview

Cooper Companies operates two units: CooperVision and CooperSurgical. Accounting for approximately 75% of total sales, CooperVision is the the second- largest player in the oligopolistic contact lens market. Over 50% of CooperVision's sales are in international territories. The second unit, CooperSurgical, develops and manufactures diagnostic and surgical products for gynecologists and obstetricians, including the Paragard IUD, which Cooper acquired from Teva in 2017.