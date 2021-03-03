Recap: SilverBow Resources Q4 Earnings

Shares of SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) moved higher after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 45.28% over the past year to $0.77, which missed the estimate of $1.01.

Revenue of $53,465,000 declined by 23.46% year over year, which beat the estimate of $53,350,000.

Guidance

SilverBow Is Expecting To Produce 168-179 MMcfe/d, With Gas Volumes Expecting To Comprise 130-140 MMcf/d In Q1

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $8.53

Company's 52-week low was at $1.50

Price action over last quarter: Up 78.27%

Company Description

SilverBow Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company. It is developing, exploring, acquiring, and operating oil and gas properties in the Eagle Ford trend of South Texas. The company drilled wells in Fasken and Artesia. It initiated a horizontal drilling program to the Eagle Ford shale formation lying below the Olmos formation in the AWP field in McMullen County. The company's operations are focused in five fields which are Artesia, AWP, Fasken, Oro Grande, Uno Mas, and others in the Eagle Ford Shale trend of South Texas. The majority of the revenue is generated from Natural gas.