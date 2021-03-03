 Skip to main content

Splunk: Q4 Earnings Insights

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2021 4:22pm   Comments
Shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 60.42% over the past year to $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.04.

Revenue of $745,078,000 declined by 5.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $682,030,000.

Guidance

Splunk Sees Q1 Total Sales $480M-$500M vs $507.3M Estimate

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 03, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/25aesrg3

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $225.89

52-week low: $93.92

Price action over last quarter: down 5.08%

Company Description

Splunk provides software for machine log analysis. Its flagship solution, Splunk Enterprise, is employed across a multitude of use cases, including application management, IT operations, and security. The company has historically deployed its solutions on-premises, but the software-as-a-service delivery model is growing in popularity with Splunk Cloud. The company derives revenue from software licenses, as well as cloud subscriptions, maintenance, and support.

 

