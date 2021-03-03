Splunk: Q4 Earnings Insights
Shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share decreased 60.42% over the past year to $0.38, which beat the estimate of $0.04.
Revenue of $745,078,000 declined by 5.83% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $682,030,000.
Guidance
Splunk Sees Q1 Total Sales $480M-$500M vs $507.3M Estimate
Conference Call Details
Date: Mar 03, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/25aesrg3
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $225.89
52-week low: $93.92
Price action over last quarter: down 5.08%
Company Description
Splunk provides software for machine log analysis. Its flagship solution, Splunk Enterprise, is employed across a multitude of use cases, including application management, IT operations, and security. The company has historically deployed its solutions on-premises, but the software-as-a-service delivery model is growing in popularity with Splunk Cloud. The company derives revenue from software licenses, as well as cloud subscriptions, maintenance, and support.
