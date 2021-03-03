Turtle Beach's Earnings: A Preview

Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) unveils its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 04. Get prepared with Benzinga's ultimate preview for Turtle Beach's Q4 earnings.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts expect Turtle Beach earnings of $0.78 per share. Revenue will likely be around $131.38 million, according to the consensus estimate. In the same quarter last year, Turtle Beach reported earnings per share of $0.83 on sales of $101.76 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release. When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate, earnings would be down 6.02%. Revenue would be have grown 29.1% from the same quarter last year. Turtle Beach's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.19 0.37 -0.72 0.70 EPS Actual 1.05 0.42 -0.23 0.83 Revenue Estimate 84.30 M 75.36 M 29.61 M 101.37 M Revenue Actual 112.49 M 79.68 M 35.01 M 101.76 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 403.79%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can relax going into this earnings release. Long-term shareholders are already enjoying 12-month gains prior to the announcement.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Turtle Beach is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.