Joint's Earnings: A Preview

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) announces its next round of earnings this Thursday, March 04. Here is Benzinga's look at Joint's Q4 earnings report.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Joint earnings will be near $0.14 per share on sales of $16.68 million, according to analysts. Joint EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.09. Revenue was $13.88 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 55.56% increase in the company's earnings. Revenue would be up 20.22% from the year-ago period. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q3 2020 Q2 2020 Q1 2020 Q4 2020 EPS Estimate 0.02 -0.09 0.06 0.07 EPS Actual 0.11 0.01 0.06 0.09 Revenue Estimate 13.70 M 10.35 M 13.56 M 13.65 M Revenue Actual 15.41 M 12.59 M 13.64 M 13.88 M

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 202.63%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Joint is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.