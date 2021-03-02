Recap: Grocery Outlet Holding Q4 Earnings

Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding (NASDAQ:GO) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 14.29% year over year to $0.24, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $806,821,000 rose by 23.08% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $787,890,000.

Outlook

Grocery Outlet Holding hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Grocery Outlet Holding hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/taimkgki

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $48.87

Company's 52-week low was at $28.11

Price action over last quarter: down 13.82%

Company Description

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp is a grocery store operator in the United States. Its flexible buying model allows them to offer quality, name-brand opportunistic products at prices generally 40% to 70% below those of conventional retailers. The stores are run by Entrepreneurial independent operators which create a neighborhood feel through personalized customer service and a localized product offering.