TransMedics Group: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 46.51% over the past year to ($0.23), which beat the estimate of ($0.25).

Revenue of $7,627,000 up by 25.92% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,040,000.

Guidance

TransMedics Group hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A//www.google.com/&eventid=2948442&sessionid=1&key=8853B71F0A0E4106745B87488A484EEA®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $41.20

Company's 52-week low was at $10.10

Price action over last quarter: Up 203.26%

Company Profile

TransMedics Group Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. It has developed the Organ Care System(OCS) to comprehensively address the limitations of cold storage. The OCS is a portable organ perfusion, optimization and monitoring system that utilizes the technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.