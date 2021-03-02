Vectrus: Q4 Earnings Insights

Shares of Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) rose 2.5% in after-market trading after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 26.88% year over year to $1.18, which beat the estimate of $0.92.

Revenue of $355,317,000 decreased by 2.73% year over year, which missed the estimate of $361,810,000.

Looking Ahead

Vectrus Sees FY 2021 Revs $1.645B-$1.715B Vs $1.52B Est

Conference Call Details

Date: Mar 02, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1431/40096

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $58.28

52-week low: $28.90

Price action over last quarter: Up 24.42%

Company Description

Vectrus Inc is a U.S.-based company that provides services to the U.S. government. It operates as one segment and offer facility and logistics services and information technology and network communications services. The information technology and network communications capabilities consist of communications systems operations and maintenance, management and service support, systems installation and activation, system-of-systems engineering and software development, and mission support for the department of defense. The facility and logistics service include airfield management, ammunition management, civil engineering, communications, emergency services, life support activities, public works, security, transportation operations and others.